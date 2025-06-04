Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Silverlake Axis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Silverlake Axis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $17.76 million 2.93 $20,000.00 ($0.25) -48.32 Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A $0.11 2.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Silverlake Axis. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverlake Axis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellinetics beats Silverlake Axis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Silverlake Axis

(Get Free Report)

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions in banking, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription, as well as provides software and hardware products. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.