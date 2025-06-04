Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 97.88 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.74. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

