Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.
Sirius Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of SRE opened at GBX 97.88 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.74. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06.
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
