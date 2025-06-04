Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

