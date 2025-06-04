Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.