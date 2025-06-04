Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 29,682 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

In other news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,995.90. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

