Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $623,000 Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of ECG opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. Everus has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. Everus’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

