Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Energy Services of America in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 3.2%

ESOA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.