Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.58 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.57). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 250,320 shares changing hands.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a market cap of £52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.