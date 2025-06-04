Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,841,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,686. The trade was a 35.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 111,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

