Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $373.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.10.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $334.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

