Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $215.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.06, with a volume of 24188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.
THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after buying an additional 1,524,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,297,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
