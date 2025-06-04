TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives C$166.40 Average PT from Analysts

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total transaction of C$2,311,400.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,559,180. 29.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$171.25 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$67.66 and a 1 year high of C$176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

