The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Buy

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.