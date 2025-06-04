Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Insider Purchases £10,451.52 in Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. G. Coates bought 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,451.52 ($14,129.40).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Adrian J. G. Coates sold 55,500 shares of Thor Explorations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £19,980 ($27,010.95).

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

LON:THX opened at GBX 38.05 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £316.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.67. Thor Explorations Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

