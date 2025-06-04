TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$55.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TMX Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.1%

TMX Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE X opened at C$55.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.18. The stock has a market cap of C$15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

