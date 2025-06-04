Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

