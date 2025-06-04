TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 260 ($3.51) on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 197 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 281.43 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.50.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts expect that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £559,769.31 ($756,751.80). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,278,296.63). Insiders sold a total of 847,920 shares of company stock worth $221,097,724 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

