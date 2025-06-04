Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $59.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

