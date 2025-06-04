TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 500,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TrueCar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TrueCar by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.13. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

