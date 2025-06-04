TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 500,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TrueCar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TrueCar by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.13. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

