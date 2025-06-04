Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

