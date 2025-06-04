Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 276,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

