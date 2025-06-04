Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 647,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 345,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8%

ALDX stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

