Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 457,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

