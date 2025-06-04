Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in City were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in City by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in City by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of City stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a one year low of $99.79 and a one year high of $137.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,048. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,902.60. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,899 shares of company stock worth $339,590 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

