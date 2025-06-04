Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $641,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

