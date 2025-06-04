Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,400 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spok were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

