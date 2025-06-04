Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 52,700 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,087,000 after acquiring an additional 864,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,266,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.