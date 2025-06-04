Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

