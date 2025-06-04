Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

