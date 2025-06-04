Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after buying an additional 114,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

