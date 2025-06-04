Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.