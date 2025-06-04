UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schneider National alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $5,349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $8,453,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.