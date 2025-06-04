UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.37% of Bowhead Specialty worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.