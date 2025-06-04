UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.17% of QuantumScape worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 396,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

