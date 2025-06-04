UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,897 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BCE by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

