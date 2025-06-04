UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after buying an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,251.35. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,423 shares of company stock worth $4,950,619 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.