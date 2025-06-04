UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 19,482 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trustmark worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trustmark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

