UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 177,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $419.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

