UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 505 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Materion worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Materion by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Materion by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 268.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

