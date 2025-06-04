UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.3%

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54,450.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

