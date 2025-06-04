UBS Group Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $120.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $116.88 on Monday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $8,146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

