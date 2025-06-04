UBS Group Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $114.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

