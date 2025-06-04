UBS Group Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to “Strong-Buy”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $257.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $221.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $216.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

