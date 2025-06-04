Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $473.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.