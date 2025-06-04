United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $324.20 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.