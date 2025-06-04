Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,164.88. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.