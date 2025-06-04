Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PHINIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

PHIN opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

