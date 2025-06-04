Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 148,299 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 949,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 757,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,199,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad purchased 16,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

