Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 23,847 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

