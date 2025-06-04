Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 45,761 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Get Ichor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Stock Up 8.3%

ICHR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.